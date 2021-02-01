Murray River Open | Nagal loses season opener

Serena eases past Gavrilova

India’s Sumit Nagal began his 2021 season with an opening round defeat at the Murray River Open, losing 2-6, 2-6 to Ricardas Berankis in the run-up to the Australian Open here on Monday.

The Indian, ranked 139th in the world, couldn’t convert the two break opportunities he had. He also dropped serve four times against the World No. 72 from Lithuania.

At the WTA Yarra Valley Classic, Serena Williams stepped up preparations for another tilt at a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Daria Gavrilova.

“I felt that I was composed and in the zone. Just trying to do the things that I’ve been working on,” said the 39-year-old Serena in an on-court interview.

Important results:

ATP Murray River Open (first round): Ricardas Berankis bt Sumit Nagal 6-2, 6-2; Jeremy Chardy bt Marin Cilic 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(8); Mackenzie McDonald bt Richard Gasquet 7-6(2), 7-5; Albert Ramos-Vinolas bt Blake Mott 6-2, 6-4.

Great Ocean Road Open (first round): Aljaz Bedene bt Yasutaka Uchiyama 7-6(5), 7-6(5); Kevin Anderson bt Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 7-5.

WTA Yarra Valley Classic (first round): Petra Martic bt Vera Lapko 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Karolina Pliskova bt Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-3, 6-2; Marketa Vondrousova bt Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-0; Serena Williams bt Daria Gavrilova 6-1, 6-4.

WTA Gippsland Trophy: Second round: Elina Svitolina bt Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 6-4; Simona Halep bt Anastasia Potapova 6-4, 6-4; First round: Coco Gauff bt Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-7(6), 7-6(5).