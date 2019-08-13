Murray ready as he’ll ever be for singles return

Andy Murray on Sunday pronounced himself ready to go as he prepared to resume his singles career with a first-round test at the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

“I’m feeling good, I’ve had three of four good practice sessions,” said Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion who has tumbled to 325th in the world. “I have zero pain.

“I’m not expecting to move as well as I used to. There is still some improvement to be made, though it will take time. I started training singles a few weeks ago, it’s the best to train with players at the highest level who hit the ball big.”

Murray last played singles in the Australian Open first round, losing in pain over five sets to Roberto Bautista-Agut eight months ago.

In a tearful post-match analysis, Murray confessed that his career might be over. That was far from the case, with a hip resurfacing a few weeks later giving him fresh hope.

Murray began playing doubles at Queen’s Club in June, winning that grass court title with Feliciano Lopez.

Murray credits doubles king Bob Bryan with inspiring him to make a return after hip surgery.

The American underwent the same resurfacing procedure as Murray in mid-2018 and made a solid return to competition.