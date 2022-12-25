  1. EPaper
Mukund to spearhead Davis Cup team

December 25, 2022 06:27 am | Updated 06:27 am IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
India’s Sasikumar Mukund, in action against Mohamed Safwat of Egypt (not in pic), during their men’s singles of the ATP Chennai Open Challenger tournament at the SDAT tennis stadium in Chennai on February 07, 2019. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

The selection committee of the All India Tennis Association, with Nandan Bal as the Chairman has announced a five-member team for the Davis Cup World Group play-off tie to be played against Denmark at Hillerod, Denmark, on February 4 and 5.

Sasikumar Mukund, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri will be the team.

The former No.1 player, Sumit Nagal has been named as the reserve.

Balram Singh and Sai Jayalakshmy were the other selectors, while captain Rohit Rajpal, coach Zeeshan Ali and AITA secretary general Anil Dhupar, were also part of the virtual meeting.

The team: Sasikumar Mukund, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri. Reserve: Sumit Nagal. Captain: Rohit Rajpal.

