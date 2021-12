DOHA

24 December 2021 21:14 IST

Qualifier Sidane Pontjodikromo of Netherlands outplayed third seed Sasikumar Mukund 6-0, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament here.

Other result:

Quarterfinals: $15,000 ITF men, Doha, Qatar: Adil Kalyanpur & Sasikumar Mukund bt Rishab Agarwal & Rishi Reddy 6-4, 6-0.

