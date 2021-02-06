Muguruza sets up final against Barty

Two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza crushed Marketa Vondrousova for the loss of just one game on Saturday to set up a Yarra Valley Classic final with World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.
Last year's Australian Open finalist Muguruza smashed 20 winners and broke the 21st-ranked Vondrousova's serve five times en route to a 6-1, 6-0 win in 53 minutes. She has shown the form that put her atop the rankings in 2017, dropping just 10 games in four matches so far including her quarterfinal thrashing of Sofia Kenin — her conqueror in last year's Australian Open final.
The results: Yarra Valley Classic: Semifinal: Garbine Muguruza bt Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-0.
Gippsland Trophy: Semifinals: Kaia Kanepi bt Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 7-6(6); Elise Mertens w/o bt Naomi Osaka.
Grampians Trophy: Quarterfinals: Maria Sakkari bt Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-2; Anett Kontaveit w/o Victoria Azarenka; Jennifer Brady bt Barbora Krejcikova 7-6(5), 6-4; Ann Li bt Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 6-1.
ATP Murray River Open: Semifinals: Daniel Evans bt Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 6-2; Felix Auger-Aliassime bt Corentin Moutet 6-1, 6-2
Great Ocean Road Open: Semifinals: Stefano Travaglia bt Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-4; Jannik Sinner bt Karen Khachanov 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(4).
