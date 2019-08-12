Tennis

Montreal winner Nadal withdraws from Cincinnati

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, returns to Daniel Evans of Britain during second round of play at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 in Montreal.

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, returns to Daniel Evans of Britain during second round of play at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 in Montreal.   | Photo Credit: AP

The announcement came a few hours after Nadal won his fifth Canadian title

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Cincinnati Masters for the second year in a row after polishing off his U.S. Open preparation with a Montreal title on August 11.

The announcement came a few hours after Nadal won his fifth Canadian title 6-3, 6-0 over Russian Daniil Medvedev.

The oft-injured Spaniard decided against playing any more before the August 26 start of the U.S. Open in New York.

“I am very sorry to announce that I won't be playing in Cincinnati this year,” Nadal posted on Facebook, “No other reason than personally taking care of my body and trying to keep as healthy as I feel now.”

Nadal said he explained his position to Brazilian Cincinnati tournament director Andre Silva, who, he said, understood.

“I'm sure the tournament will be a success and I wish him and his team all the best,” Nadal said.

Nadal will go into the U.S. Open with just one hardcourt warm-up, albeit his record-extending 35th Masters 1000 title.

His late withdrawal leaves the Cincinnati draw severely lopsided, with top seed Novak Djokovic and number three Roger Federer positioned in the top half.

Neither of the pair have played since their Wimbledon final a month ago won by Djokovic.

Federer is bidding for an eighth Cincinnati title while Djokovic is the defending champion.

