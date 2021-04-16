Monte Carlo Masters | Tsitsipas in last four as opponent retires

In pursuit: Stefanos Tsitsipas sprints for a return in his quarterfinal match against Alejandro Davidovich.

16 April 2021 21:40 IST

He will take on Djokovic’s conqueror Evans for a place in the final

Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters on Friday when his quarterfinal opponent Alejandro Davidovich withdrew after losing the first set 7-5.

Tsitsipas, the world number five, will play his sixth Masters 1000 semifinal on Saturday, and his first in the principality, against Englishman Dan Evans, the conqueror of Novak Djokovic. Evans got the better of 11th seed David Goffin of Belgium 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Struggling with an injury to his left thigh, Spaniard Davidovich tried an underarm serve when facing set point. Tsitsipas pounced to hit a winning backhand return. Until he was hurt, Davidovich gave his Greek opponent problems.

But at 3-3, Davidovich called for the doctor to treat his left thigh. He immediately managed the first break of the match, as Tsitsipas began to show signs of irritation, to the point of receiving a warning for swearing.

Tsitsipas immediately broke back and as Davidovich struggled, broke again to end the set and the match.

The results: Quarterfinals: Stefanos Tsitsipas bt Alejandro Davidovich 7-5, retd.; Dan Evans bt David Goffin 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Third round: Casper Ruud bt Pablo Carreno-Busta 7-6(4), 5-7, 7-5.