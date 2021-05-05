Tennis

Mertens knocks out World No. 3 Halep

Belgian delight: Mertens fought back after losing the first set to shock Halep.  

World No. 3 Simona Halep was dumped out on Tuesday, losing 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the round-of-16 to Belgian Elise Mertens at the Madrid Open.

Halep had sailed through the first two rounds on the Spanish clay without dropping a set but she ended up second best in a match which yielded 15 breaks of serve.

Halep produced 10 double faults in the match to Mertens’ nine.

The results: Men: Second round: Andrey Rublev bt Tommy Paul 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4; Alexander Bublik bt Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

First round: Jannik Sinner bt Guido Pella 6-2, 4-4 (retired); Casper Ruud bt Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-4; Kei Nishikori bt Karen Khachanov 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-2; John Millman bt Hubert Hurkacz 5-7, 7-6(7), 6-3; Yoshihito Nishioka bt Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 6-4; Alejandro Davidovich Fokina bt Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 7-6(4); Alexei Popyrin bt Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 7-6(4).

Women (round-of-16): Elise Mertens bt Simona Halep 4-6, 7-5, 7-5; Aryna Sabalenka bt Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-2.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2021 3:58:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/mertens-knocks-out-world-no-3-halep/article34483694.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY