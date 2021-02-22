Medvedev cracks top three, Osaka is No. 2

Daniil Medvedev broke into the top three for the first time in Monday's ATP rankings, while Russian compatriot Aslan Karatsev shot up 72 places after his stunning run to the Australian Open semifinals.
Medvedev finished runner-up at a Grand Slam for the second time as he was swept aside by top-ranked Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final in Melbourne, the Serb collecting his 18th major title.
Karatsev, a qualifier, became the first man in the Open era to reach the semifinals of a major on a main draw debut. The 27-year-old rose from 114th to 42nd after knocking out three seeds.
Naomi Osaka, meanwhile, moved up one spot to second in the WTA rankings following her Australian Open win, her fourth Grand Slam title.
Osaka, 23, trades places with Simona Halep, the Romanian dropping down to third after losing to Serena Williams in the quarterfinals.
Ashleigh Barty remains the World No. 1 in spite of losing in the last eight.
Ankita Raina became the highest-ranked Indian women's tennis player, climbing to a career-high 168 in singles and 94 in the doubles rankings.
The rankings: Men: 1. Novak Djokovic; 2. Rafael Nadal; 3. Daniil Medvedev; 4. Dominic Thiem; 5. Roger Federer; 6. Stefanos Tsitsipas; 7. Alexander Zverev; 8. Andrey Rublev; 9. Diego Schwartzman; 10. Matteo Berrettini.
Women: 1. Ashleigh Barty; 2. Naomi Osaka; 3. Simona Halep; 4. Sofia Kenin; 5. Elina Svitolina; 6. Karolina Pliskova; 7. Serena Williams; 8. Aryna Sabalenka; 9. Bianca Andreescu; 10. Petra Kvitova.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath