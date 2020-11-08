Tennis

Medvedev beats Raonic, enters summit clash

Closer to glory: Daniil Medvedev put it past Milos Raonic in straight sets to enter the final.  

Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev reached the Paris Masters final with a commanding 6-4, 7-6(4) victory against Canadian Milos Raonic on Saturday.

Medvedev hit 31 winners to 12 unforced errors in a muffled atmosphere at the Bercy arena, where the tournament is being played without spectators.

Nadal stays on course

Earlier on Friday, top seed Rafael Nadal stayed on track for a maiden crown here by beating fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-1, a result that gave Argentine Diego Schwartzman the last spot at the season-ending ATP Tour Finals.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion recovered from a wobbly start and revved up the engine near the end of the second set to clinch victory and progress to a clash with German fourth seed Alexander Zverev, who beat Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 7-6(1).

Carreno Busta needed to lift the trophy at Bercy, and at next week’s Sofia Open, to deny Schwartzman a spot in the ATP Finals at the O2 in London after the Argentine was earlier thrashed 6-3, 6-1 by Medvedev.

The results: Semifinal: Daniil Medvedev bt Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6(4). Quarterfinals: Rafael Nadal bt Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-1; Alexander Zverev bt Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 7-6(1); Medvedev bt Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-1; Raonic bt Ugo Humbert 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 8, 2020 2:38:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/medvedev-beats-raonic-enters-summit-clash/article33049072.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY