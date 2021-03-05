Maruri sisters triumph

CHANDIGARH

05 March 2021 23:08 IST

The Maruri sisters, Reshma and Suhitha, outplayed the Belgians Flo Helsen and Mirthe Moens 6-0, 6-2 to capture the girls’ doubles title in the ITF grade-4 junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Friday.

In the boys’ doubles final, top seeds Nishant Dabas and Chirag Duhan beat Bushan Haobam and Yuvan Nandal in straight sets.

Girls: Reshma Maruri & Suhittha Maruri bt Flo Helsen & Mirthe Moens (Bel) 6-0, 6-2.