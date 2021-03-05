Tennis

Maruri sisters triumph

The Maruri sisters, Reshma and Suhitha, outplayed the Belgians Flo Helsen and Mirthe Moens 6-0, 6-2 to capture the girls’ doubles title in the ITF grade-4 junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Friday.

In the boys’ doubles final, top seeds Nishant Dabas and Chirag Duhan beat Bushan Haobam and Yuvan Nandal in straight sets.

The results (doubles, finals): Boys: Nishant Dabas & Chirag Duhan bt Bushan Haobam & Yuvan Nandal 6-3, 6-4.

Girls: Reshma Maruri & Suhittha Maruri bt Flo Helsen & Mirthe Moens (Bel) 6-0, 6-2.

