Manu shoots 587

Osijek (Croatia)

01 June 2021 22:11 IST

Manu Bhaker shot 587 in the women’s 25-metre sports pistol to reinforce her strong grip on the event in the European shooting championship here on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Manu shot 296 in the rapid fire section, after having scored 291 in the precision stage.

Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat also improved her score in the rapid fire section to reach 584 among a small bunch of MQS shooters. She had 293 on the second day.

Sylvia Steiner of Austria topped with 590 in the regular event.

Earlier, in the mixed rifle 3-position event, Anjum Moudgil (438) and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (437) placed 19th in the preliminary stage. The duo was 15 points short of the leaders, Norway.

Tejaswini Sawant and Sanjeev Rajput shot identical 431 and placed 33rd among 36 teams.