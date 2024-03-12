March 12, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Manish Sureshkumar played gutsy and clawed back from the sight of defeat to knock out the second seed Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex here on Tuesday.

Manish trailed 2-4 in the decider, but won the next four games, dropping a mere four points to close out the match.

Earlier, the Uzbek was serving for the match at 6-4, 5-4, but Manish turned the tide by winning the next three games, holding serve in the 11th by capitalising on his fifth game point.

The 877th-ranked Manish had 11 aces in the match and converted six of seven break points in beating the 329th-ranked Uzbek.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another upset, Karan Singh beat fourth seed S. Mukund 7-6(4), 6-1. Quite charged up to show his firepower, Karan fired nine aces and converted three of four break points.

After failing to serve out the first set in the tenth game, Karan did well to win six points on the trot in the eventual tie break from 1-4. He broke Mukund’s serve in the fourth and sixth games of the second set to race past him.

The results: Singles (first round): Evgeny Donskoy bt Shivank Bhatnagar 6-2, 6-0; Karan Singh bt S Mukund 7-6(4), 6-1; Manish Sureshkumar bt Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzb) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Chirag Duhan & Yuichiro Inui (Jpn) bt Oges Theyjo & Suraj Prabodh 6-4, 6-7(5), [10-2]; Kazuma Kawachi (Jpn) & Woobin Shin (Kor) bt Raghav Jaisinghani & Aditya Balsekar 6-2, 6-0; Nitin Kumar Sinha & Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Parth Aggarwal & Yunseok Jang (Kor) 6-2, 6-3; Kabir Hans & Faisal Qamar bt Thanapet Chanta (Tha) & Rishi Reddy 7-6(9), 6-3; Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul (Tha) & Bang Shuo Yin (Tpe) bt Udit Kamboj & Maan Kesharwani 6-1, 7-5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.