Maiden National titles for Arjun Kadhe and Shrivalli

The winners and runners-up with National coach Zeeshan Ali, left, and organisers. Special Arrangement.

GURUGRAM

21 March 2021 22:34 IST

Former downs Prithvi while the latter defeats top seed Vaidehi

Arjun Kadhe prevailed over Prithvi Sekar 6-3, 6-4 to clinch the men’s title in the National hard court tennis championship at the Tennis Project, Baliawas, on Sunday.

In the women’s final, second seed Shrivalli Bhamidipaty downed top seed Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-2, 7-6(2) for her maiden National title.

Long wait ends

It was the completion of a long wait for the National title for the 27-year-old Arjun who had lost three finals over the years to Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Mohit Mayur and Siddharth Vishwakarma.

Advertising

Advertising

“I have been searching for this title for quite a while. I am very happy to get the tag, which will be with me for ever,” said Arjun, on his way to the Pune for the ITF tournament.

“I will play the ITF events at home and then try to get into the Challengers,” he added.

It was a welcome triumph for the 19-year-old Shrivalli. For coach Sajid Lodi, it was another milestone after Mahak Jain had won the title twice.

Vaidehi had played the international events well in recent weeks, competing hard against some of the best players, but could not match Shrivalli this day.

Overwhelmed

“I am overwhelmed. It has been a dream for me. I am happy to win the National title. It feels unbelievable that it has come this quick,” said Shrivalli.

National coach Zeeshan Ali watched the finals and was particularly impressed with Shrivalli.

“I was impressed with Shrivalli when I saw her in the National junior championship two years ago. She has a big game and one of the best serves among the new lot. She has improved a lot and hopefully this is her first step towards doing well in the international circuit,” said Zeeshan.

The results (finals):

Men: Arjun Kadhe bt Prithvi Sekar 6-3, 6-4. Women: Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-2, 7-6(2).