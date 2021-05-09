Madrid Open | Zverev cruises into final

Dispatches Thiem without a fuss.

Alexander Zverev produced an impressive display to beat Dominic Thiem in straight sets on Saturday and book his spot in the Madrid Open final.

Fifth seed Zverev, who stunned five-time champion Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals, saw off Thiem 6-3, 6-4 in a repeat of the 2018 final, which was also won by the German.

Thiem threatened a late fightback after trailing 4-1 in the second set, but had too much to do to reach a third Madrid final.

The Austrian third seed will now turn his attentions to Rome next week and then the French Open which starts later this month, where he is also a two-time runner-up.

The tournament has seen a welcome return to form for Zverev, who had won only two matches in his previous three events since lifting the Acapulco title in March.

The results:

Men: Semifinals: Alexander Zverev bt Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4.

Quarterfinals: Casper Ruud bt Alexander Bublik 7-5, 6-1; Matteo Berrettini bt Cristian Garín 5-7, 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles: Quarterfinals: Alexander Zverev (Ger) & Tim Puetz (Ger) bt Rohan Bopanna & Denis Shapovalov (Can) 6-4, 3-6, [10-5].