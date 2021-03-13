Tennis

Maanav to meet Nikhil

Maanav Jain set up a title clash with Nikhil Niranjan in the ITF grade-5 junior tennis tournament here on Friday.

In the doubles final, Maanav and Nikhil combined to beat the Belgians Sebastien Cauhape and Nyo van Dyck in straight sets.

The girls’ final will be between Sanjana Sirimalla and Lakshanya Vishwanath.

The results: Boys (semifinals): Maanav Jain bt Daksh Prasad 6-4, 6-4; Nikhil Niranjan bt Rushil Khosla 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles (final): Maanav Jain & Nikhil Niranjan bt Sebastien Cauhape & Nyo van Dyck (Bel) 6-4, 6-2.

Girls (semifinals): Sanjana Sirimalla bt Tejasvi Dabas 6-4, 6-3; Lakshanya Vishwanath bt Flo Helsen (Bel) 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-4.

Doubles (final): Flo Helsen & Mirthe Moens (Bel) bt Shruti Ahlawat & Suhitha Maruri 3-6, 6-2, [10-8].

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2021 5:23:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/maanav-to-meet-nikhil/article34055349.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY