Maanav to meet Nikhil

Maanav Jain set up a title clash with Nikhil Niranjan in the ITF grade-5 junior tennis tournament here on Friday.

In the doubles final, Maanav and Nikhil combined to beat the Belgians Sebastien Cauhape and Nyo van Dyck in straight sets.

The girls’ final will be between Sanjana Sirimalla and Lakshanya Vishwanath.

The results: Boys (semifinals): Maanav Jain bt Daksh Prasad 6-4, 6-4; Nikhil Niranjan bt Rushil Khosla 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles (final): Maanav Jain & Nikhil Niranjan bt Sebastien Cauhape & Nyo van Dyck (Bel) 6-4, 6-2.

Girls (semifinals): Sanjana Sirimalla bt Tejasvi Dabas 6-4, 6-3; Lakshanya Vishwanath bt Flo Helsen (Bel) 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-4.

Doubles (final): Flo Helsen & Mirthe Moens (Bel) bt Shruti Ahlawat & Suhitha Maruri 3-6, 6-2, [10-8].