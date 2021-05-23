Tennis

Lyon Open | Tsitsipas wins with ease

Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised to his seventh ATP crown on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: JEFF PACHOUD

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed his seventh ATP title after beating Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-3 in the final of the Lyon Open on Sunday.

Tsitsipas, who dropped only one set in the tournament, wrapped up the match in 69 minutes to add a second title in the claycourt swing after winning last month’s Monte Carlo Masters.

“I felt like things were going my way, I’m proud of this performance against Cameron since he’s been winning against big players and showing what left-handers can do on clay,” Tsitsipas said in a post-match interview on court.

Readying for Paris

Speaking of his plans ahead of the French Open later this month, the 22-year-old Greek said: “It’s about getting there as early as possible, starting practice and getting in shape for the big Parisian Grand Slam which I adore and love. Hopefully something good can come out of it.”

