Lotlikar shocks top seed Niranjan

Ronin Lotlikar knocked out top seed Nikhil Niranjan 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the boys’ quarterfinals of the ITF grade-5 junior tennis tournament at the SAIL tennis complex on Thursday.

Lotlikar will face third seed Yuvan Nandal in the semifinals.

In the girls’ section, the top two seeds Sanjana Sirimalla and Shruti Ahlawat bounced back after losing the first set to beat Aarni Reddy Yellu and Flo Helsen of Belgium.

The results (quarterfinals):

Boys: Ronin Lotlikar bt Nikhil Niranjan 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Yuvan Nandal bt Daksh Prasad 6-4, 6-4; Dhruv Hirpara bt Daksh Agarwal 6-1, 6-4; Sebastien Cauhape (Bel) bt Rushil Khosla 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Girls: Sanjana Sirimalla bt Aarni Reddy Yellu 3-6, 6-4, 6-4; Rutuja Chaphalkar (USA) bt Kristi Boro 6-2, 6-2; Ruma Gaikaiwari bt Amina Salibayeva (USA) 6-1, 6-1; Shruti Ahlawat bt Flo Helsen (Bel) 5-7, 6-0, 6-4.