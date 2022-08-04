Tennis

Los Cabos Open: Medvedev makes triumphant return in Mexico with landmark 250th win

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev against Australia’s Rinky Hijikata during their Mexico ATP Open 250 men’s singles tennis match at the Cabo Sports Complex in Los Cabos, Mexico, on August 3. | Photo Credit: AFP
AFP Los Cabos, Mexico August 04, 2022 22:58 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 22:58 IST

World number one Daniil Medvedev, playing his first match in six weeks, beat Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday at the ATP hard court tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico.

It was a milestone 250th match win of the reigning US Open champion’s career.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Someone told me this a few days ago,” Medvedev said after the match. “Otherwise I would not have known. That’s nice, a milestone in a way.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I want more victories, but that’s nice to have 250. We’ll try to get more.”

Medvedev is playing his first tournament since bowing out of the quarter-finals at Mallorca on June 23. He missed Wimbledon because of its ban of Russian and Belarussian players in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Medvedev gained the first break of the match to claim the opening set.

He saved the first break point he faced in the opening game of the second, and gained the break he needed for a 4-2 lead against Hijikata.

The 21-year-old Australian world number 224 put up a fight, fending off a stream of break points before Medvedev closed it out after 90 minutes.

“It’s definitely not that easy to play after you stop for a while, especially (playing my) first match on hard courts since a long, long time -- since Miami,” Medvedev said.

“Sensations were not bad. I could have just broke a little bit more, but when you win everything is fine.”

Medvedev next faces Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania, who beat Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

Second-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime also advanced, beating Mexico’s Alex Hernandez 6-3, 7-5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
sport
sports event
tennis
Read more...