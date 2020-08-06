Less money for US Open winner

NEW YORK

06 August 2020 22:44 IST

Singles winners will receive $3 million, down from $3.85 million in 2019

The US Open singles winners will receive $850,000 less prize money this year, the United States Tennis Association said on Wednesday, with first-round prize money increasing.

The $53.4 million total prize pool is down from last year’s $57 million pot, the richest in the tournament’s history, with 2020 first-round prize money jumping 5% to $61,000 from $58,000.

Singles winners will receive $3 million, down from $3.85 million in 2019.

Runners-up will receive $1.5 million, down from $1.9 million the year before. Semifinalists and quarterfinalists will also see their winnings dip.

“The prize money distribution for the 2020 U.S. Open is the result of close collaboration between the USTA, WTA and ATP, and represents a commitment to supporting players and their financial well-being during an unprecedented time,” USTA CEO Mike Dowse said in a statement.

The USTA is donating $6.6 million in monetary relief to players who have seen their earnings decline after the global viral outbreak upended the professional calendar.