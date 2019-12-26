Leander wants to end on a high: Vece Paes

A good show at the Tokyo Olympics and Davis Cup World Group Qualifiers was on Leander Paes’ mind when he decided that 2020 would be his ‘farewell year’ as a tennis player before he hangs up his raquet, his father Vece Paes has revealed.
“The Davis Cup is in March. Then there is the Olympics in Tokyo. He wants to represent the country in those two events and give his all. He can then call it a day after playing tennis for 35 years,” Dr. Paes told IANS on Thursday.
“He has been thinking about it for four-five months. He is 46 now. Age is catching up,” said Olympian Vece Paes. “He wants to spend more time with his daughter (Aiyana).”
“I feel happy for him, sometimes you don’t have words. He has been a champion all along and has achieved everything,” said Paes senior, a former India hockey player, who won an Olympic bronze in the 1972 Munich Olympics.
