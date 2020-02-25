Tennis

Leander moves up, Prajnesh out

Leander Paes and Mathew Ebden of Australia knocked out second-seeded Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek in the pre-quarterfinals of the $2,950,420 ATP-500 tennis touranment on Tuesday.

In quarterfinals, Leander and partner will play qualifiers Henri Kontinen of Finland and Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany, who won their first round in two tie-break sets against Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares.

In singles, wild-card entrant Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost 6-4, 6-3 to qualifier Dennis Novak of Austria.

The results: $2,950,420 ATP-500, Dubai: First round: Dennis Novak (Aut) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Matthew Ebden (Aus) & Leander Paes bt Ivan Dodig (Cro) & Filip Polasek (Svk) 6-4, 6-3.

