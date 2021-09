Laver Cup | Europe cruises to victory

Los Angeles

27 September 2021 22:31 IST

Zverev-Rublev pair’s win on Sunday completes formalities

Europe completed a fourth consecutive victory in the Laver Cup team tennis tournament on Sunday, with doubles duo Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev downing Reilly Opelka and Denis Shapovalov to seal a 14-1 rout.

After a dominant day on Saturday which saw Team Europe win all four matches against Team World at Boston’s TD Garden, the Europeans needed only one win on Sunday to seal victory.

It arrived in the opening match of the final day, with Russia’s Rublev and Germany’s Olympic champion Zverev defeating Opelka and Shapovalov 6-2, 6-7(4), [10-3].

Advertising

Advertising

The win extends Europe’s unbroken reign of dominance in the tournament following wins in 2019 (Geneva), 2018 (Chicago) and 2017 (Prague).