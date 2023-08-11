Kyrgios withdraws from U.S. Open with wrist issue

August 11, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on August 10, as the Australian's injury problems in a nightmare 2023 season showed no signs of easing.

The 28-year-old pulled out of the Australian Open and had surgery on his left knee earlier in the year. He was beaten in his comeback match after a five-month layoff when he fell to China's Wu Yibing in the Stuttgart Open first round in June.

World number 92 Kyrgios missed the French Open due to a foot injury suffered during the theft of his car and he pulled out of Wimbledon with a wrist ligament issue that has forced him out of New York as well.

"Heartbroken about the U.S. Open. Will be back ... My wrist is not ready yet to compete," Kyrgios, who has played only one ATP match all season, wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But may I remind people I have a protected ranking of 21. When I choose to be back, I'll be back where I belong."

The injury problems come after a stellar 2022 campaign in which Kyrgios reached the Wimbledon final, captured the Washington title and made the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.

Germany Jan-Lennard Struff has also withdrawn from the U.S. Open, the USTA said.

Due to the withdrawals, Argentina's Facundo Diaz Acosta and Diego Schwartzman move into the main draw.

The season's final Grand Slam runs from Aug. 28 to Sept. 10.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT