Kyrgios puts Australia in semifinals against Belgium

Nick Kyrgios overcame a shaky start to down Sam Querrey 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-4 in the first of the reverse singles and send Australia into the Davis Cup semifinals here on Sunday.

Kyrgios’s win gave the 28-times champion an unassailable 3-1 lead over USA before John Isner won the dead rubber 7-6(5), 6-3 over Sam Groth.

World No. 16 Kyrgios roared in delight and was mobbed by his teammates after sealing the victory with an ace after just over two hours on Pat Rafter Arena to set up a last four meeting with Belgium.

David Goffin beat Paolo Lorenzi 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 at Charleroi to give host Belgium a winning lead over Italy.

Hewitt thrilled

“I couldn’t be prouder of my boys,” said Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt. “They’ve put so much effort into this campaign and they deserve this.”

France and Serbia had already set up a semifinal meeting by winning the doubles on Saturday and take the winning lead against Great Britain and Spain respectively.

The 21-year-old Kyrgios, who has been in the form of his life over the last month, gave up an early service break on the back of a couple of double faults. A whipped forehand return got the set back on serve at 4-3 but the Australian needed an ace to save a set point and force the tie-break.

Roared on by a partisan crowd, Kyrgios won the tie-break 7-4 and 33 minutes later was two sets up after the American erred in almost identical fashion.

Querrey rustled up two break points on the Australian’s first service game in the third set and although Kyrgios saved them both, the American converted a third two games later for a 3-1 lead.

Kyrgios, whose 2016 season ended with an ATP ban for not trying at the Shanghai Masters, rallied to win five of the next six games, sealing the victory with a thunderbolt of an ace - his 21st of the contest.

“I knew that I hit a bit of a flat patch at the start of the third set but Lleyton told me to compete for every point and it’s easy to get up out here,” Kyrgios said.

The results: Quarterfinals:

At Brisbane: Australia 3 bt USA 2 [Nick Kyrgios bt Sam Querrey 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-4; Sam Groth lost to John Isner 7-6(5), 6-3]

At Charleroi: Belgium 3 leads Italy 1 [David Goffin bt Paolo Lorenzi 6-3, 6-3, 6-2; Ruben Bemelmans & Joris De Loore lost to Andreas Seppi & Simone Bolelli 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(6)]

At Belgrade: Serbia 4 leads Spain 0 [Dusan Lajovic bt Jaume Munar 2-6, 6-1, 6-4; Nenad Zimonjic & Viktor Troicki bt Marc Lopez & Pablo Carreno-Busta 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-0, 4-6, 6-2].

At Rouen: France 4 bt Britain 1 [Julien Benneteau lost to Daniel Evans 6-1, 6-2; Jeremy Chardy bt Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-4].