Kvitova out of French Open with freak injury

Kvitova.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Petra Kvitova pulled out of the French Open on Tuesday after suffering a freak ankle injury by falling during her “post-match press requirements”.

“It is with great disappointment that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros,” said the 31-year-old.

“During my post-match press requirements on Sunday I fell and hurt my ankle. Unfortunately, after an MRI and much discussion with my team, I have made the tough decision that it would be unwise to play with it.”

Kvitova said she was hoping to be back in time for a tilt at a third Wimbledon title to add to the ones she won in 2011 and 2014.

“It’s incredibly bad luck, but I will stay strong and do my best to recover in time for the grass-court season,” said Kvitova.


