Krejcikova’s tears of joy and relief

Barbora Krejcikova reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the French Open on Monday but only after locking herself in the physio’s office, thinking she didn’t want to play.

“I woke up and I just felt really bad. I don’t know why or what for and half an hour before the match, I didn’t even want to step on the court,” said the 25-year-old.

“I had to lock myself in the physio room and I had to talk to my psychologist. actually — I was actually crying.

“She told me if you can overcome this, what you feel right now, it’s going to be a huge win. Win or lose on the court, it’s going to be a personal win.”


