Krejcikova, Siniakova win second Wimbledon women’s doubles title
It was the Czech pair’s fifth Grand Slam doubles title and second this year
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova clinched their second Wimbledon women’s doubles title on Sunday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over top seeds Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai.
It was the Czech pair’s fifth Grand Slam doubles title and second this year.
The second seeds also won this year’s Australian Open, defeating Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final.
Krejcikova and Siniakova won their first Wimbledon in 2018.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.