Tennis

Krejcikova, Siniakova win second Wimbledon women’s doubles title

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, left and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic react with the trophy after winning against Belgium’s Elise Mertens and China’s Shuai Zhang, in the final of the women’s doubles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, left and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic react with the trophy after winning against Belgium’s Elise Mertens and China’s Shuai Zhang, in the final of the women’s doubles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, on Sunday, July 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova clinched their second Wimbledon women’s doubles title on Sunday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over top seeds Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai.

It was the Czech pair’s fifth Grand Slam doubles title and second this year.

The second seeds also won this year’s Australian Open, defeating Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final.

Krejcikova and Siniakova won their first Wimbledon in 2018.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
tennis
Wimbledon
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2022 3:58:29 am | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/krejcikova-siniakova-win-second-wimbledon-womens-doubles-title/article65625048.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY