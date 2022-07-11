Krejcikova, Siniakova win second Wimbledon women’s doubles title

AFP July 11, 2022 03:55 IST

It was the Czech pair’s fifth Grand Slam doubles title and second this year

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, left and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic react with the trophy after winning against Belgium’s Elise Mertens and China’s Shuai Zhang, in the final of the women’s doubles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, on Sunday, July 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova clinched their second Wimbledon women’s doubles title on Sunday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over top seeds Elise Mertens and Zhang Shuai. It was the Czech pair’s fifth Grand Slam doubles title and second this year. The second seeds also won this year’s Australian Open, defeating Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final. Krejcikova and Siniakova won their first Wimbledon in 2018.



