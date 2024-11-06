GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Krejcikova ends Pegula's last-four hopes at WTA Finals

As the reigning Wimbledon champion, Krejcikova claimed the final qualifying spot in Riyadh over world number eight Emma Navarro.

Published - November 06, 2024 04:32 am IST - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

AFP
Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia celebrates match point against Jessica Pegula of the United States in their round robin singles match during Day 4 of the 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh

Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia celebrates match point against Jessica Pegula of the United States in their round robin singles match during Day 4 of the 2024 WTA Finals Riyadh | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Barbora Krejcikova ended Jessica Pegula's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, defeating the sixth-seeded American 6-3, 6-3 in Riyadh on Tuesday.

A runner-up at the WTA Finals last year, Pegula suffered her second straight-sets defeat of the week and enters her final round-robin match against Iga Swiatek on Thursday anchoring the Orange Group with zero sets won.

Meanwhile, eighth-seeded Krejcikova bounced back from her opening loss to Swiatek to keep her hopes of making the final four alive.

"I was fighting for every ball and I felt that I really have to play my best tennis and I was trying to be really solid and trying to put as many balls to the other side as I could," said Krejcikova, who picked up just her 20th match win of the season.

"I'm definitely proud. I had some very high parts of the season, especially winning Wimbledon, that's something indescribable. And being here in the Finals is a huge privilege. It's nice to get the win and still be part of the event."

Despite being ranked number 13 in the world, Krejcikova qualified for these WTA Finals thanks to a new rule introduced by the WTA that gave priority to a player who has won a Grand Slam this season, while maintaining a ranking between 9 and 20, over a player ranked number eight in the Race.

As the reigning Wimbledon champion, Krejcikova claimed the final qualifying spot in Riyadh over world number eight Emma Navarro.

Krejcikova squandered a 6-4, 3-0 lead against Swiatek in her opener two days ago and made sure there was no repeat scenario against Pegula on Tuesday.

The crafty Czech fired 11 aces and broke Pegula four times to wrap up the win in 69 minutes.

str/lp

Published - November 06, 2024 04:32 am IST

Related Topics

tennis / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.