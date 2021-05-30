Korda claims maiden Tour title

PARMA

30 May 2021 02:12 IST

Djokovic takes the honours; Krejcikova triumphs for first time

Sebastian Korda beat local favourite Marco Cecchinato 6-2, 6-4 to win the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma and claim his maiden title on the ATP Tour.

It was also the first triumph for an American on European claycourts since Sam Querry’s success at Belgrade in 2010.

Son of former World No. 2 Petr Korda, Sebastian joined Ramanathan Krishnan and Ramesh Krishnan, and Phil Dent and Taylor Dent as the third father-son pair to win tour-level singles titles in the Open Era.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile at Belgrade, Novak Djokovic enjoyed success at his own tennis centre when he won the Belgrade Open with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Slovakian Alex Molcan in Saturday’s final but his performance left a lot to be desired ahead of the French Open.

It was Djokovic’s first triumph since he clinched his 18th Major at the Australian Open in February. Since then, he has endured patchy claycourt season, including a last 16 exit at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The results (finals):

At Belgrade: ATP Belgrade Open: Novak Djokovic bt Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-3.

At Parma: ATP Emilia-Romagna Open: Sebastian Korda bt Marco Cecchinato 6-2, 6-4.

At Strasbourg: WTA Strasbourg International: Barbora Krejcikova bt Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 6-3.