Kerber loses French Open opener for 2nd straight year

Angelique Kerber of Germany looks on during her Women's Singles first round match against Kaja Juvan of Slovenia on day two of the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros on September 28, 2020 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
AP Paris 29 September 2020 09:30 IST
Updated: 29 September 2020 09:53 IST

The 18th-seeded German was beaten by 19-year-old Slovenian Kaja Juvan 6-3, 6-3.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber has lost in the first round of the French Open for the second straight year.

Kerber once held the No. 1 ranking and has won every major title except the French Open. Her best performance at Roland Garros was the quarterfinals in 2012 and ‘18.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova also went out. The 2009 French Open champion was beaten by Russian countrywoman Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.

Garbine Muguruza could have joined Kerber and Kuznetsova.

But the 2016 French Open champion held firm to beat Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 4-6, 8-6.

Rafael Nadal into 2nd round

Defending champion Rafael Nadal reached the second round of the French Open after beating Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Nadal is looking for a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros and a 20th major overall to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record.

