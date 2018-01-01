Tennis

Kerber fires as Germany edges past Belgium

Reliable: Angelique Kerber delivered for Germany against belgium

Reliable: Angelique Kerber delivered for Germany against belgium  

Shows plenty of tenacity

Angelique Kerber showed plenty of tenacity to beat Belgium’s Elise Mertens before teaming up with Alexander Zverev to help Germany get its Hopman Cup campaign off to a winning start at the Perth Arena on Monday.

Kerber put Germany ahead with a hard-fought 7-6(6), 7-6(1) victory over Mertens in the round robin stage of the eight-nation mixed team event.

David Goffin helped Belgium get back into the contest with a clinical 6-3, 6-3 win over World No. 4 Zverev to leave the tie at 1-1. But Kerber and Zverev were too strong for their rivals in the deciding mixed doubles rubber, winning 4-2 4-3.

Kerber started her singles match slowly, conceded an early break but fought back to claim three games in a row. She saved a set point at 5-6 and then forced a tiebreak which she won with a crisp backhand winner.

The former World No. 1 raced to a 3-1 lead in the second set as Mertens struggled to cut out the errors.

Despite saving a match point, Mertens could not match her rival in the tiebreak as Kerber prevailed in two hours.

The result:

Group A: Germany bt Belgium 2-1 [Angelique Kerber bt Elise Mertens 7-6(6), 7-6(1); Alexander Zverev lost to David Goffin 6-3, 6-3; Kerber & Zverev bt Mertens & Goffin 4-2, 4-3(2).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 19, 2020 9:12:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/kerber-fires-as-germany-edges-past-belgium/article22347488.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY