Kerber bows out; Rublev advances

ROME

15 September 2020 22:43 IST

Paire shows little effort during first-round loss

Angelique Kerber fell to a straight-set defeat against Czech Katerina Siniakova in the Rome Masters tennis on Tuesday even as Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev eased through to the second round defeating Facundo Bagnis 6-4, 6-4.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Kerber crashed out 6-3, 6-1 in 68 minutes.

Important results (first round): Men: John Millman bt Joao Sousa 7-5, 7-6(2); Andrey Rublev bt Facundo Bagnis 6-4, 6-4; Denis Shapovalov bt Guido Pella 6-2, 6-3.

On Monday: Men: Jannik Sinner bt Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-1. Women: Katerina Siniakova bt Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-1; Marketa Vondrousova bt Misaki Doi 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.