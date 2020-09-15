Tennis

Kerber bows out; Rublev advances

Good show: Katerina Siniakova put it across Angelique Kerber.   | Photo Credit: Pool

Angelique Kerber fell to a straight-set defeat against Czech Katerina Siniakova in the Rome Masters tennis on Tuesday even as Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev eased through to the second round defeating Facundo Bagnis 6-4, 6-4.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Kerber crashed out 6-3, 6-1 in 68 minutes.

Important results (first round): Men: John Millman bt Joao Sousa 7-5, 7-6(2); Andrey Rublev bt Facundo Bagnis 6-4, 6-4; Denis Shapovalov bt Guido Pella 6-2, 6-3.

On Monday: Men: Jannik Sinner bt Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-1. Women: Katerina Siniakova bt Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-1; Marketa Vondrousova bt Misaki Doi 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

