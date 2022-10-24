Karman Thandi wins $60,000 event, becomes India No.1

Karman had enjoyed a career-best rank of 196 in 2018.

Sports Bureau NEW DELHI
October 24, 2022 20:08 IST

Karman Thandi. File | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

Karman Kaur Thandi beat Katherine Sebov of Canada 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the final of the $60,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Saguenay, Canada, on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Karman recovered from being a set down and a point away from being down 3-5 in the second set, to script a memorable triumph. Karman was quite authoritative in the decider, as she took a 5-1 lead, and served out the match at love in the ninth game. She had nine aces in the match and converted four of eight breakpoints.

The third title of her career and the second this season not only fetched Karman $9,142 but also shot her up to the No.1 status in the country with a rank of 217 from 308 last week.

The results:

$60,000 ITF women, Saguenay, Canada

Singles (final): Karman Kaur Thandi bt Katherine Sebov (Can) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

