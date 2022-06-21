Karman Thandi gets past Sahaja Yamalapalli

Humera bounces back to best Mihika

Karman Kaur Thandi overcame a spirited challenge from Sahaja Yamalapalli for a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory in the first round of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Tennis Project in Baliawas on Tuesday.

On a day when the rain came down heavily in the morning at the start before giving way to a blazing spell of sunshine, the battles were intense.

The wiry Karman inspired her opponent so much with her power game that Sahaja latched on to provide a lively fare — thriving on the pace, moving briskly, and stroking confidently. Karman also faced the problem of her racquet strings breaking. Amidst all this, Karman retained her concentration to put herself in the second round.

In another match, Humera Baharmus bounced back from being down 2-6, 1-5 to beat Mihika Yadav in three sets, in a battle of wits that was interrupted by the weather.

In doubles, top-seeded Ankita Raina and Ekaterina Yashina were beaten 6-1, 2-6, [10-7] by Sofia Costoulas and Elena Pridankina.

The results:

Singles (first round): Saki Imamura (Jpn) bt Smriti Bhasin 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Karman Kaur Thandi bt SAhaja Yamalapalli 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Humera Baharmus bt Mihika Yadav 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sofia Costoulas (Bel) & Elena Pridankova (Rus) bt Ekaterina Yashina (Rus) & Ankita Raina 6-1, 2-6, [10-7]; Vaidehi Chaudhari & Mihika Yadav bt Sudipta Kumar & Riya Uboveja 6-4, 4-6, [10-7]; Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) & Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) bt Kashish Bhatia & Anjali Rathi 3-6, 6-4, [10-2]; Saki Imamura (Jpn) & Priska Madelyn Nugroho (Ina) bt Smriti Bhasin & Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-1, 6-3; Gozal Ainitdinova (Kaz) & Zeel Desai bt Humera Baharmus & Jagmeet Kaur Grewal 6-1, 6-0; Luksika Kumkhum & Peangtarn Plipuech (Tha) bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Nidhi Chilumula 3-6, 6-0, [10-7]; Shria Atturu (US) & Akanksha Nitture bt Arthi Muniyan & Shreya Tatavarthy 6-3, 5-7, [14-12]; Momoko Kobori & Misaki Matsuda (Jpn) bt Ishwari Matere & Bela Tamhankar 6-4, 6-1.

Qualifying singles (third and final round): Vineetha Mummadi bt Sahira Singh 6-2, 6-1; Elena Pridankina 9Rus) bt Avishka Gupta 6-2, 6-1; Kundali Majgaine bt Shreya Tatavarthy 6-4, 6-7(5), [10-4]; Nidhi Chilumula bt Anjali Rathi 7-5, 6-2; Mansi Vadyala bt Nandini Dixit 6-3, 6-4; Ikumi Yamazaki (Jpn) bt Shria Atturu (US) 6-4, 6-4.