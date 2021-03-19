Karman loses a marathon

Karman Kaur Thandi battled for three hours and 38 minutes before losing 6-7(3), 7-6(5), 6-4 to Salma Djoubri of France in the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Monastir, Tunisia.

Karman Kaur served eight aces and converted six of 12 break points.

However, she missed two set points in the 12th game of the first set, on Salma’s serve. In the decider, Karman led 4-3 before her opponent won the next three games, dropping just four points.

The results:

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Salma Djoubri (Fra) bt Karman Thandi 7-6(3), 6-7(5), 6-4.