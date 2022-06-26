Karman Kaur claims crown

Bests Costoulas in a three-hour thriller

Bests Costoulas in a three-hour thriller

Karman Kaur Thandi put up a majestic game in her 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 victory over world No. 3 junior Sofia Costoulas of Belgium in the final of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis at the Tennis Project in Baliawas on Sunday.

More than her ability to play the big game, serving solid and hammering winners, the 24-year-old Karman won everyone’s heart with her fighting spirit, while capturing her second title at this level.

After a good start, she recovered from being down 2-4 in the first set, to seal it at 6-4. In the second, the 17-year-old Belgian showed what she was capable of, with her athleticism and intelligent game.

In the three-hour battle, the key was the dash to the finish and Karman got it perfect. After taking a shower that gave her a cool mind, as the ITF heat rule allowed a 10-minute break before the decider, Karman had the resolve to take charge.

The wiry Karman broke Sofia’s serve in the fourth game for a 3-1 lead and tightened her grip after that, closing out the match without any further drama.

‘’I am very happy. It is a new beginning for me. I had no expectations coming into this tournament. I just wanted to get on court and play my game. I did have the niggles and pain, but am happy to have pulled through,’’ said Karman, quick to thank her physio Diksha and long-time coach Aditya Sachdeva.

‘’Whatever chances I got, I converted. Taking the lead was important in that third set’’, Karman said.

Having endured a roller coaster ride for the last two years, Karman was in tears on clinching the match point. She was quite emotional as she hugged her father Chetanjit Singh for long, as he had done everything possible to keep her on the professional circuit around the world.

‘’Karman showed excellent skill and tenacity. I am sure she will build on this success’’, said coach Sachdeva.

For the moment, the 497th ranked Karman, who gained 50 WTA points, will have another tournament at the same venue next week, to try and climb the ranking ladder.

The results: Singles (final): Karman Kaur Thandi bt Sofia Costoulas (Bel) 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.