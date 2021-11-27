Karman falls just short in ITF women’s tennis tournament

Orrisei (Italy)

27 November 2021 22:26 IST

Fifth seed Susan Bandecchi converted two of 10 break points to emerge victorious in straight sets

Fifth seed Susan Bandecchi of Switzerland beat Karman Kaur Thandi 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament on Saturday.

Though Kamran fired 10 aces in the match, it was the Swiss who served better as she faced a solitary break point in the whole match.

Bandecchi converted two of 10 break points to emerge victorious in straight sets.

Advertising

Advertising

Other results: $52,080 Challenger, Manama: Semifinals: Maximilian Neuchrist (Aut) & Michail Pervolarakis (Gre) bt Arjun Kadhe & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 1-6, [10-7]; Nuno Borges & Francisco Cabral (Por) bt Sriram Balaji & Divij Sharan 6-4, 6-2.