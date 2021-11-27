Tennis

Karman falls just short in ITF women’s tennis tournament

Fifth seed Susan Bandecchi of Switzerland beat Karman Kaur Thandi 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament on Saturday.

Though Kamran fired 10 aces in the match, it was the Swiss who served better as she faced a solitary break point in the whole match.

Bandecchi converted two of 10 break points to emerge victorious in straight sets.

Other results: $52,080 Challenger, Manama: Semifinals: Maximilian Neuchrist (Aut) & Michail Pervolarakis (Gre) bt Arjun Kadhe & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 1-6, [10-7]; Nuno Borges & Francisco Cabral (Por) bt Sriram Balaji & Divij Sharan 6-4, 6-2.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2021 10:27:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/karman-falls-just-short-in-itf-womens-tennis-tournament/article37728153.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY