Karman enters semifinals

Indian challenge ends as Zeel exits in doubles semifinals

Indian challenge ends as Zeel exits in doubles semifinals

Karman Kaur Thandi sustained the Indian hopes as she put together a strong game to beat Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Tennis Project in Baliawas, on Friday.

The wiry Karman hit the big serves and unleashed her lethal forehand, but more than that, had the patience and maturity to stay composed when the flow of the game was against her.

Vaidehi had played solid to beat Ankita Raina and Humera Baharmus in the earlier rounds. She put up a fight by bouncing back from 1-5 in the first set, but Karman stepped up when required. In the second set, Karman pulled ahead and stayed sharp in setting up a semifinal against Punnin Kovapitukted.

The Thai, Punnin played only three games, as Shrivalli Bhamidipaty conceded the match owing to illness. The long match under the heat had perhaps got to Shrivalli and she felt sick on waking up. She mustered courage to step on court and stroked nicely as well, but could not stand for long.

In the top half, world No. 3 junior, Sofia Costoulas of Belgium, knocked out the top seed Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia 6-4, 6-4. In the semifinals, the 17-year-old Sofia will play Saki Imamura of Japan.

The Indian challenge in doubles ended when Zeel Desai and Gozal Ainitdinova of Kazakhstan were beaten 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals by the Japanese duo of Momoko Kobori and Misaki Matsuda.

The results:

Singles (quarterfinals): Sofia Costoulas (Bel) bt Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) 6-4, 6-4; Saki Imamura (Jpn) bt Anna Ukolova (Rus) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4; Karman Kaur Thandi bt Vaidehi Chaudhari 6-3, 6-4; Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty 2-1 (retired).

Doubles (semifinals): Saki Imamura (Jpn) & Priska Madelyn Nugroho (Ina) bt Sofia Costoulas (Bel) & Elena Pridankina (Rus) 7-5, 6-3; Momoko Kobori & Misaki Matsuda (Jpn) bt Gozal Ainitdinova (Kaz) & Zeel Desai 6-2, 6-4.