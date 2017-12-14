Karman eases into quarterfinals

Seventh seeded Karman Kaur Thandi and wild card Rutuja Bhosale kept Indian interest alive, earning themselves quarterfinal berths in the NECC ITF women's tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana courts.

Karman had an easy day out and hurried past unseeded Ukranian Valeriya Strakhova 6-1, 6-1 in an hour, but Rutuja slogged against the last-standing qualifier Laja Juvan (Slovania), before winning her second round tie 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Nineteen-year-old Karman was hardly tested in the first set by the Ukranian. She raced to a 3-0 advantage, including three successive aces in the third game. Pushed against the wall, Valeriya held serve in the 4th, but that was all she could manage in her favour. Leading 3-0, Karman dropped the next but struck back in the next winning the game on ‘love’ for a 4-1 advantage which she capatalised and won the match.

Next up for Karman Thandi is No. 2 Spaniard Georgina Garcia-Perez who got the better of Estelle Cascino (France) 6-1, 6-4. In the women’s doubles, second seed Ankita Raina (Ind) & Emily Webley-Smith (Great Britan) became the first pair to reach the semi-final.

The results: Second round: Olga Doroshina (Rus) bt Mai Minokoshi (Jpn) 6-2, 6-4; Georgina Garcia-Perez (Esp) bt Estelle Cascino (Fra) 6-1, 6-4; Ganna Poznikhirenko (Ukr) bt Amina Anshba (Rus) 2-6, 6-1, 7-5; Karman Kaur Thandi bt Valeriya Strakhova (Ukr) 6-1, 6-1; Rutuja Bhosale bt Kaja Juvan (Slo) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Jia-Jing Lu (Chn) bt Gozal Ainitdinova (Kaz) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1; Fatma Al Nabhani (Oma) bt Anastasiya Vasylyeva (Ukr) 6-2, 6-4; Katy Dunne (GBr) bt Gabriella Taylor (GBr) 6-3, 0-6, 6-4.

Doubles: Quarterfinals: Ankita Raina & Emily Webley-Smith (GBr) bt Albina Khabibulina & Anastasiya Vasylyeva (Ukr) 6-2, 2-6, [10-5]; Georgina Garcia Perez (Esp) & Valeriya Strakhova (Ukr) bt Dhruth Tatachar Venugopal & Ekaterina Yashina (Rus) 6-3, 6-2; Samantha Murray (GBr) & Ana Veselinovic (Mne) bt Nudnida Luangnam (Tha) & Mai Minokoshi (Jpn) 6-3, 6-2; Jessy Rompies (Ina) & Varunya Wongteanchai (Tha) bt Olga Doroshina (Rus) & Anna Morgina (Rus) 3-6, 6-3, [10-6].