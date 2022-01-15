Karatsev beats Murray for Sydney title

Sydney

15 January 2022 22:48 IST

Badosa, Keys, Kokkinakis also triumph

World No. 20 Aslan Karatsev powered past Andy Murray 6-3, 6-3 in one hour and 31 minutes in the Sydney Classic final on Saturday.

The No. 1 seed hit 29 winners in a near-flawless performance that left three-time Grand Slam champion Murray out of answers.

World No. 9 Paula Badosa of Spain took the women’s title beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4) in two hours and 22 minutes, hitting 32 winners and 12 aces.

In Adelaide, American Madison Keys brushed aside compatriot Alison Riske 6-1, 6-2 to claim the Adelaide International women’s title.

The men’s title went to local lad Thanasi Kokkinakis, who claimed a first ATP title downing fellow big-server Arthur Rinderknech 6-7(6), 7-6(5), 6-3.

The results: Sydney International: Men: Aslan Karatsev bt Andy Murray 6-3, 6-3. Women: Paula Badosa bt Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4).

Adelaide International: Men: Thanasi Kokkinakis bt Arthur Rinderknech 6-7(6), 7-6(5), 6-3. Women: Madison Keys bt Alison Riske 6-1, 6-2.