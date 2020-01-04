Tennis

Karan fights past Rudra Himendu

Fourth seed and national under-16 champion Karan Singh fought his way past Rudra Himendu Bhatt 7-6(0), 5-7, [10-7] in the second qualifying round of the boys’ section in the ITF grade-3 junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Saturday.

The results (qualifying singles): Boys (second round): Arnav Pathange bt Amaan Adil Tezabwala 6-4, 6-2; Heerak Vora bt Kartik Saxena 2-6, 7-5, [10-6]; Sushant Dabas bt Raghav Harsh 6-2, 6-2; Aman Dahiya bt Aditya Balda 6-4, 6-0; Nikita Sidorov (Kaz) bt Rishi Jalota 6-2, 6-1; Sukhpreet Singh Jhoje bt Torus Rawat 6-4, 6-7(3), [10-7]; Karan Singh bt Rudra Himendu Bhatt 7-6(0), 5-7, [10-7]; Yuvan Nandal bt Bhupender Dahiya 6-0, 7-5.

Girls (first round): Anjali Rathi bt Sanvi Ahluwalia 5-7, 6-2, [10-5]; Vanya Arora bt Lehar Singh Tomar 6-0, 6-1; Akanksha Nitture bt Sana Bhat 6-1, 6-1; Hitakamya Singh Narwal bt Amarjot Bundhel (US) 6-1, 6-0; Kavya Khirwar bt Kashish Kant 6-0, 6-2; Varda Anand bt Ananya Manchanda 1-2 (retired); Rhea Vashishtha bt Anuradha Chopra 6-2, 6-3; Hannah Nagpal bt Vishita Jhorar 6-1, 6-1; Harleen Kaur Dhanda bt Sukhmanni Bhandari 7-5, 7-5; Kiran Rani Gnanavelu bt Nandini Dixit 6-3, 7-5.

