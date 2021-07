Kadhe and Gabashvili pair in quarterfinals

Arjun Kadhe and Teymuraz Gabashvili of Russia defeated Nicolas Barrientos and Roberto Ortega-Olmedo 1-6, 6-1, [10-3] to move into the quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament here.

However, the top-seeded Indian pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja was beaten in the super tie-break by Adrian Andreev and Filip Cristian Jianu.

The results:

€44,820 Challenger, Pozoblanco, Spain: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Adrian Andreev (Bul) & Filip Cristian Jianu (Rou) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Purav Raja 4-6, 6-1, [11-9]; Teymuraz Gabashvili (Rus) & Arjun Kadhe bt Nicolas Barrientos (Col) & Roberto Ortega-Olmedo (Esp) 1-6, 6-1, [10-3].

$52,080 Challenger, Cary, USA: Doubles (quarterfinals): Lukas Lacko (Svk) & Ramkumar Ramanathan w/o Mitchell Krueger (US) & Brayden Schnur (Can).

$15,000 ITF men, Edwardsville, USA: First round: Olivier Stuart (Fra) bt Sidharth Rawat 6-2, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF women, Cairo: Pre-quarterfinals: Anastasia Sukhotina (Rus) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 6-1, 6-0; First round: Ashmitha bt Lea Jakic (Ger) 1-6, 7-5, 6-1; Clara Vlasselaer (Bel) bt Sathwika Sama 6-2, 6-1.