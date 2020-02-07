Jiri Vesely staggers into Maharashtra Open semis

Jiri Vesely entered the semifinal of the Tata Open Maharashtra after ending on the right side of a wild, capricious three-setter against Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka at the Balewadi Stadium here on Friday.

Following the 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(11) win, the Czech will meet the Lithuanian second seed Ricardas Berankis who battled past Japan’s Yuichi Sugita 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2.

Vesely, once ranked as high as 35, may not have liked the manner of his victory; he was a nervous wreck for large tracts of the evening, survived a complete breakdown of his forehand, saw four match points fly by and had to save two of his own.

But the feeling at the end was one of relief as he secured his best result since Antalya 2018 that is set to pull him back into the top-100. That he ousted Alexander Zverev in the first round at Wimbledon 2019 seems an aberration during a injury blighted period in which he fell to his lowest ranking since 2013 (No.142).

“I know what I have gone through in the last 12 months,” Vesely said after the win. “The way back is really tough. I had to play Challengers and beat all those tough guys who want to enter the top-100 and play Slams.

“Today I was nervous because I had the opportunity to earn the points to be safe for Paris [Roland Garros]. Now I can relax.”

Turning the tables

During the match, however, Vesely didn’t free up until the start of the second set. After having lost the first tamely, allowing Ivashka to break him twice, the 26-year-old turned the tables in the second by breaking thrice.

For much of the third set the two looked like boxers feeling out each other before moving in for the knock-out punch. The first such opportunity fell Ivashka’s way when he earned a breakpoint in the fourth game. But Vesely snuffed it out with some clutch serving. In the seventh game it was the turn of Ivashka to serve well and negate two break opportunities.

In the tie-break that ensued, Ivashka went up 5-4 with two serves in hand. After allowing Vesely to level scores by hitting a backhand long, Ivashka sent a deep penetrative forehand to earn his first shy at the match. Vesely came up with a good body serve to wriggle out but couldn’t take any of his three subsequent chances to end the contest, two of them courtesy forehand errors.

At 10-9, Ivashka had his second matchpoint but a daring charge to the net by Vesely forced his opponent to overhit the pass. Vesely missed one more chance at 11-10 before clinching the tie on his fifth when Ivashka’s return on a second serve could only travel as far as the net.

“On match points I didn't put any first serve in,” Vesely said. “But sometimes it is just our day. I had to stay there and get every ball back. He can get nervous as well. And he got.”

The results: Second round: Jiri Vesely (Cze) bt Ilya Ivashka (Blr) 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(11); Ricardas Berankis (Ltu) bt Yuichi Sugita (Jpn) 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2.

On Thursday: Doubles: Quarterfinals: Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Leander Paes & Matthew Ebden 6-2, 6-1.