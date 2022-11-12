Jennifer to take on Suhitha in the final

Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI
November 12, 2022 19:23 IST

Suhitha cruised into the summit clash | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Jennifer Luikham, with her all-round game and sound temperament, subdued a resurgent Jagmeet Kaur Grewal 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 in the semifinals of the UTR Pro $25,000 women’s tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.

The fluent strokes of Jennifer brought out the best game from Jagmeet who loves to strike the ball when the pace is high. It was a high quality contest spanning nearly three hours.

Jagmeet was at her fighting best when she recovered from being down 0-4 to 5-4 in the decider. At this stage, Jennifer stepped up her game and raced through the next three games, dropping three points in all, to wind up the show with her third ace of the match.

Jennifer looked to have lost the surety of her touch earlier in the second set, when Jagmeet dominated the proceedings to jump right back into the match.

It was anti-climactic in the other semifinal, as Suhitha Maruri outplayed Akanksha Nitture 6-1, 6-3, converting all the five breakpoints that she forced. She dropped serve once in the match. Suhitha was athletic and mixed up her strokes to deny the rhythm for Akanksha.

The results: Semifinals: Jennifer Luikham bt Jagmeet Kaur Grewal 6-4, 2-6, 7-5; Suhitha Maruri bt Akanksha Nitture 6-1, 6-3.

Positional matches: Vanshika Chaudhary bt Kashish Bhatia 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Bela Tamhankar bt Avishka Gupta 6-3, 6-2; Sai Samhitha bt Arthi Muniyan 6-0, 6-0; Yubrani Banerjee bt Sharmada Balu 6-3, 6-1; Hitakamya Singh Narwal bt Himaanshika Singh 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; Sachi Sharma bt Riya Uboveja 1-6, 6-4, 7-5; Riya Sachdeva bt Shruti Gutpa 6-3, 6-3.

