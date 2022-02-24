Jeevan and Purav lose to top seeds
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja lost 7-5, 7-6(2) to top seeds Jonny O’Mara and Mattt Reid in the doubles quarterfinals of the € 90,280 Challenger tennis tournament.
Other results: Pre-quarterfinals: Jeevan & Purav bt Alexandre Muller (Fra) & Nino Serdarusic (Cro) 6-4, 6-2.
