Jeevan and Purav lose to top seeds

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja lost 7-5, 7-6(2) to top seeds Jonny O’Mara and Mattt Reid in the doubles quarterfinals of the € 90,280 Challenger tennis tournament.

Other results: Pre-quarterfinals: Jeevan & Purav bt Alexandre Muller (Fra) & Nino Serdarusic (Cro) 6-4, 6-2.


