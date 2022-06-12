Jeevan and Balaji win Challenger title

Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan beat Vladyslav Manafov and Oleg Prihodko of Ukraine 7-6(6), 6-4 in the doubles final of the €67,960 Challenger tennis tournament in Bratislava.

The champion team collected 90 ATP points and €3,950, and the runner-up, 55 points and €2,350.

It was the first Challenger title together as a pair for Balaji and Jeevan. Balaji has eight Challenger doubles titles, while Jeevan has won 10 Challenger titles apart from the tour title with Rohan Bopanna.

In the $15,000 ITF event in San Diego, Siddhant Banthia in partnership with Yuta Kikuchi of Japan lost the doubles final 9-11 in the super tie-break against the fourth seeds Jacob Brumm and Tadeas Paroulek.

The results: €67,960 Challenger, Bratislava, Slovakia: Doubles: Final: Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Vladyslav Manafov & Oleg Prihodko (ukr) 7-6(6), 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, San Diego: Doubles: Final: Jacob Brumm (US) & Tadeas Paroulek (Cze) bt Yuta Kikuchi (Jpn) & Siddhant Banthia 0-6, 6-2, [11-9].